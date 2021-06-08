Donut Market Cap Reaches $1.16 Million (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $155,591.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00064833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00258542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00230247 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.42 or 0.01164749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,880.09 or 0.99974287 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

