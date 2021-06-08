Douglas P. Baker Sells 14,500 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $762,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,228.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.79. 222,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,461. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.22. The company has a market cap of $912.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,771.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $514,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $277,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

