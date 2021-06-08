Douglas Wells Brown Sells 15,714 Shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $95,698.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,258.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Wells Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Douglas Wells Brown sold 2,900 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $18,154.00.

Shares of DAIO stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 25,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Data I/O Co. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.65.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 17.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Data I/O during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Data I/O by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Data I/O by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Data I/O during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

