Dovu Price Hits $0.0169 on Top Exchanges (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Dovu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dovu has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dovu has a market cap of $11.96 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00072518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00026956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.46 or 0.01000671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.43 or 0.09683202 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00051071 BTC.

About Dovu

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

