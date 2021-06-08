DPRating (RATING) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $76,076.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DPRating has a market cap of $597,795.43 and approximately $76,076.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DPRating Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

