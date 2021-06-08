DraftCoin (DFT) Achieves Market Cap of $84,520.91

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 38.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $84,520.91 and $5.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DraftCoin Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

