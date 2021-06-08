DraftKings (DKNG) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare DraftKings to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of DraftKings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of DraftKings shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DraftKings and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings -133.84% -49.11% -34.51% DraftKings Competitors -261.27% -1,131.07% -47.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DraftKings and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 0 6 21 0 2.78 DraftKings Competitors 145 829 1571 42 2.58

DraftKings currently has a consensus price target of $68.46, suggesting a potential upside of 26.85%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 5.01%. Given DraftKings’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DraftKings is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

DraftKings has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DraftKings’ rivals have a beta of 1.77, indicating that their average share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DraftKings and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings $614.53 million -$1.23 billion -19.55 DraftKings Competitors $3.79 billion -$344.29 million -80.83

DraftKings’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DraftKings. DraftKings is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DraftKings beats its rivals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company distributes its product offerings through various channels, including traditional websites, direct app downloads, and direct-to-consumer digital platforms. DraftKings Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

