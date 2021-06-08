Dragon Coins (DRG) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $2,046.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 53% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00070935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00026148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.13 or 0.00983374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.35 or 0.09486306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050619 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

DRG is a coin. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

