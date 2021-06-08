DragonVein Trading 12.6% Lower This Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $19.19 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,645.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $602.19 or 0.01789799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.86 or 0.00487029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00058032 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001468 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,082,170 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

