Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$22.96. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$22.72, with a volume of 195,619 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on D.UN shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

