Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.58

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$25.58 and last traded at C$25.58, with a volume of 3548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRM. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.07.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$50.07 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.48%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

