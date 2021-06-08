DREP Price Hits $1.96 on Top Exchanges (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One DREP coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00071295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00026441 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.57 or 0.00960498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.67 or 0.09648656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00050180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00092962 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.