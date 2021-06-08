Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to report $524.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $524.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $523.49 million. Dropbox reported sales of $467.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,762. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

