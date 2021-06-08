DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Achieves Market Cap of $46.62 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $46.62 million and $862,294.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00072382 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004438 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00026752 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.93 or 0.01000904 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.61 or 0.09669251 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00050962 BTC.
About DSLA Protocol
According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “
DSLA Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.