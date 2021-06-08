Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00063816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00244172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00221007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.28 or 0.01245757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,033.50 or 1.00300963 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

