Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00063816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00244172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00221007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.28 or 0.01245757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,033.50 or 1.00300963 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

