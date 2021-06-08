DuckDaoDime Price Hits $13.94 on Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $14.47 million and approximately $498,719.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.94 or 0.00042250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00063819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00241591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00220332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.38 or 0.01243451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,983.01 or 0.99938805 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,483,324 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,490 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

