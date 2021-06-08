Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.660-0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.63 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:DLTH traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,833. The stock has a market cap of $502.91 million, a P/E ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.80. Duluth has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

