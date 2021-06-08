Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,493 ($19.51). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,482 ($19.36), with a volume of 67,970 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNLM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,565.83 ($20.46).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,340.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.