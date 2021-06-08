DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.10.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

