DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.91 billion.DXC Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.720-0.760 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 63,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,038. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $40.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXC. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.44.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

