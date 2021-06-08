Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $193,280.26 and $102,567.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynamite has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00124323 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000116 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002056 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.25 or 0.00868774 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,609 coins and its circulating supply is 391,361 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

