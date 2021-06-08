DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.57

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 229094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in DZS by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in DZS by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DZS by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in DZS during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in DZS during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

