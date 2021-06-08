e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $641,501.19 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $641,501.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 455,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,037. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 233.10 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after acquiring an additional 916,663 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 145.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,616 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,457.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 393,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.