e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $343 million-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.34 million.

ELF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of ELF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.06. 18,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,957. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.35 and a beta of 2.07.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $632,597.40. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $146,881.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,455 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,916. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

