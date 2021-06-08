Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $491.03

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 491.03 ($6.42) and traded as low as GBX 490 ($6.40). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 494 ($6.45), with a volume of 15,663 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 491.03. The stock has a market cap of £128.92 million and a P/E ratio of 1,235.00.

In other news, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88), for a total transaction of £247,500 ($323,360.33).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

