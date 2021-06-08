EagleX (EGX) Hits One Day Volume of $658.00

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One EagleX coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EagleX has a market cap of $11,104.20 and approximately $658.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EagleX has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.70 or 0.00243800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00220031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.23 or 0.01254464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,068.72 or 0.99904792 BTC.

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

