EasyFi (EASY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.69 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.18 or 0.00012858 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $10.57 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00072494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00026873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.00 or 0.00995534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.94 or 0.09663180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00051425 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EASY is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

