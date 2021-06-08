Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
ECHO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.
ECHO opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.
In other news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,137.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.