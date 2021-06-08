Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

ECHO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

ECHO opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,137.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

