Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) & ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) Financial Comparison

ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ZaZa Energy alerts:

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Ecopetrol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ecopetrol $13.66 billion 2.01 $2.06 billion $0.28 47.64

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than ZaZa Energy.

Profitability

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A Ecopetrol 8.83% 3.66% 1.42%

Volatility & Risk

ZaZa Energy has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ZaZa Energy and Ecopetrol, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecopetrol 1 1 3 0 2.40

Ecopetrol has a consensus price target of $13.85, indicating a potential upside of 3.82%. Given Ecopetrol’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ecopetrol is more favorable than ZaZa Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Ecopetrol shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats ZaZa Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZaZa Energy Company Profile

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. As of December 31, 2014, it owned 45,000 net acres with proved reserves of approximately 1,011 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. In addition, the company manufactures and commercializes polypropylene resins, compounds, and masterbatches; and offers refined and petrochemical products, and biofuels, as well as industrial service sales to customers. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. Ecopetrol S.A. has a strategic alliance with Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de PetrÃ³leos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for ZaZa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZaZa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.