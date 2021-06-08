Edgeware Trading Down 26% Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $50.30 million and $1.40 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00071165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00026341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.90 or 0.00985021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.28 or 0.09527895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars.

