Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.15

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.15 and last traded at $46.10, with a volume of 1295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.