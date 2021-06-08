eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Trading Down 1.6%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eDreams ODIGEO in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. It offers its products and services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. The company also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as creates audiences for optimizing online advertising campaigns.

