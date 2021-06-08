Edwin C. Sparks Sells 28,521 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.82. 1,260,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.13.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 949.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

