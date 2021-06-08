Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 964.50 ($12.60).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Shares of LON:ECM opened at GBX 1,028.48 ($13.44) on Tuesday. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of GBX 622 ($8.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,035.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The stock has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

In related news, insider Rona A. Fairhead acquired 12,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, for a total transaction of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.