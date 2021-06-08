Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Shares Up 32,661.2%

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG)’s stock price shot up 32,661.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109.75 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 109.75 ($1.43). 1,077,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 318,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £97.48 million and a PE ratio of 7.78.

About Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG)

Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.

