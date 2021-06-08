Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $80,200.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,641.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 265,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,057. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $136.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.72.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 16.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter valued at $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

