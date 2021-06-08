Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 83.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.2%.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 911,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,039. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $841.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.19. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

