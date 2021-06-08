Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 4,406 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $15,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 220,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,440,625. The stock has a market cap of $239.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.19.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

