Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 518 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.6% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,803,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,717 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $492.52. 101,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,765. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $218.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.50 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark cut their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

