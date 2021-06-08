Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 536 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Target were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $200,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

TGT stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,324. The stock has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.81 and a fifty-two week high of $232.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.