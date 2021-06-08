Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 660 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.49. 71,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

