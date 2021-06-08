Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 59.8% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $133.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.02.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

