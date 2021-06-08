Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,764 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,413,070 shares of company stock worth $99,208,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.77.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

