Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,399 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.6% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1,218.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $56.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,008,824. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $259.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.