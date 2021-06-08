Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 1,562 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $111.50. 148,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232,158. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.29. The company has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a PE ratio of 132.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

