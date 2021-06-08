Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 1,681 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,708 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.2% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $36,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $3.74 on Tuesday, hitting $601.39. 752,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,582,934. The firm has a market cap of $579.34 billion, a PE ratio of 603.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.70 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $656.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total transaction of $8,110,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 611,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,444,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,803 shares of company stock valued at $76,734,804. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

