Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 69 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $16.61 on Tuesday, reaching $2,482.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,922. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,468.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,319.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

