Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $11.07 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.93. 580,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,598,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $193.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.