Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $12.52 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.20. 94,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.32. The stock has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.